James J. Burns & Company LLC Takes $242,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

ABBV traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,850,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,644. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $167.95. The stock has a market cap of $295.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

