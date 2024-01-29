James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $14.57 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

James J. Burns & Company LLC cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.32. 2,391,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,827,684. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.08. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

