James J. Burns & Company LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,586 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 86,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

FBND traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 692,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,574. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.96.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

