James J. Burns & Company LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

James J. Burns & Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.9% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,934,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,302. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $243.02. The stock has a market cap of $342.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

