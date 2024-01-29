Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Upgraded by Northcoast Research to Buy

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Northcoast Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.37.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $77.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $60.43 and a 1 year high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $557,750.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,860. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.