Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Gap Up to $77.73

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $77.73, but opened at $79.43. Jack in the Box shares last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 81,135 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JACK. Bank of America began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.37.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average of $77.19.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.94%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $132,663.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,617,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,860. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth $202,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 143.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 571,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,460,000 after buying an additional 336,899 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 184.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 341,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,277,000 after buying an additional 221,300 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $4,786,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at $250,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

