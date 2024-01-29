Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,869 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.79% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $86,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 22.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 20,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.54.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $169.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $184.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.25.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.