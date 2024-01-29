Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2024

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHYFree Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,869 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.79% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $86,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 22.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 20,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $169.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $184.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.25.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.