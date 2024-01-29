iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,714 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,392,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305,256 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $241,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,987,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,306,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% in the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 11,383,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,308 shares in the last quarter.

BATS GOVT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,332,367 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

