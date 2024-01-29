iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. cut its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW opened at $129.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.08. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $81.32 and a 12 month high of $131.96.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

