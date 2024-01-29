iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Stock Position Cut by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMLF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,333,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,405,000 after purchasing an additional 386,693 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,222,000 after purchasing an additional 359,678 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,188,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 465,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after purchasing an additional 145,290 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,378,000.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.50. 15,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $59.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average is $54.05.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.