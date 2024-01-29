iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $12,880,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,409,000 after buying an additional 18,683 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 16,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $10,171,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.73 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.42.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

