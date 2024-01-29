iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after buying an additional 93,217,157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,491,000 after acquiring an additional 30,198 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,451,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 812,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,264,000 after purchasing an additional 715,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 496,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $100.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.03.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

