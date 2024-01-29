iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.16. The company had a trading volume of 195,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,135. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.88 and its 200 day moving average is $94.03. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
