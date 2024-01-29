iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.16. The company had a trading volume of 195,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,135. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.88 and its 200 day moving average is $94.03. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.