iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc decreased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.23. The company had a trading volume of 63,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,240. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $127.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

