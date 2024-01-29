iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.44

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.44 and last traded at $81.44, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,947 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

