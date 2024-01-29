iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 61.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 367.2% during the third quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $268.69. 194,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,041. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.38 and its 200-day moving average is $247.60. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.39 and a fifty-two week high of $269.11.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

