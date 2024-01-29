iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $100.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

