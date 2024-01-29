iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Reduced by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,210 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Atria Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $33,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,057,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,356,000 after purchasing an additional 82,085 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 133,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $151.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.63 and its 200-day moving average is $139.26. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

