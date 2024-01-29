iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Position Raised by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Security Financial Services INC. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.15. 268,746 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.82.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.