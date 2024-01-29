iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Holdings Decreased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $93.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.86. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $71.82 and a 1 year high of $94.10.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

