iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,968,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,160,878. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

