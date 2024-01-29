iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $221,496,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $75.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,968,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,160,878. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $75.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

