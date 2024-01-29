iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,033 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $19,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB opened at $92.71 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

