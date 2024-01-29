iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 813,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the previous session’s volume of 257,622 shares.The stock last traded at $75.30 and had previously closed at $75.41.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- How to Invest in Energy
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.