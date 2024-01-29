iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Increased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 12.1% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 247,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 69,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,984,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,026,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $489.82 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $491.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $471.47 and its 200 day moving average is $452.38. The firm has a market cap of $378.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

