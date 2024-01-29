iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is First County Bank CT’s 7th Largest Position

First County Bank CT lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of First County Bank CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First County Bank CT’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $491.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,535,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,958. The company has a market capitalization of $379.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $491.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $471.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.41.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.