iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $69.94 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.86.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

