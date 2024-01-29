iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AOR opened at $53.23 on Monday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.