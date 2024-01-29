iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $98.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,507. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.51.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

