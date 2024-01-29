Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up about 1.6% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Iron Mountain worth $24,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,308.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $795,182.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $3,663,489. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE:IRM remained flat at $67.56 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,284. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 71.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $70.66.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.69%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

