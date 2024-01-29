Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Position Raised by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,059,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 751,595 shares during the period. Iridium Communications comprises 3.0% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 1.66% of Iridium Communications worth $93,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,786,000 after buying an additional 213,935 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,381,000 after buying an additional 26,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,120,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,217,000 after buying an additional 110,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,157,000 after buying an additional 195,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.01 per share, with a total value of $1,036,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,162,813.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Price Performance

IRDM traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.45. 87,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,642. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.84. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently -288.87%.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.