Invitoken (INVI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $96,754.22

Invitoken (INVI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Invitoken token can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00003141 BTC on exchanges. Invitoken has a total market capitalization of $4.51 billion and $96,754.22 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Invitoken has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Invitoken

Invitoken’s genesis date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The INVI Token, an ERC20 token on Ethereum, is central to INVITREE’s ecosystem, focusing on trading luxury items. Launched in 2020, INVITREE emulates a virtual luxury shop, offering new and pre-owned high-end products like apparel, accessories, and jewellery. It employs blockchain technology for secure, counterfeit-free transactions in the luxury market, boosting transparency and security in distributing luxury goods, especially second-hand ones. The INVI Token facilitates payment, exchange, and compensation within INVITREE, with future plans for additional stable-value tokens.”

