Investors Purchase Large Volume of Viking Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 6,559 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 65% compared to the average volume of 3,972 call options.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,693. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after buying an additional 2,947,905 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,396,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VKTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

