Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2,421.3% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 83,559 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $81.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.78. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.69 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

