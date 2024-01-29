Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RYT. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 74,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 66,762 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 859.8% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $26,101,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.17. 924,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $286.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

