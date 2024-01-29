Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3,568.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,409.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PXF opened at $46.74 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.