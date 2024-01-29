Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 88,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $384,000. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $584,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 360.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $100.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.85. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $100.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3806 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

