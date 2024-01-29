Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 3.97% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 76,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,188. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.