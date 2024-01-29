Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,741 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Addison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCS traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 188,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,092. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $20.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.0685 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

