Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Account Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Account Management LLC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 6.0% of Account Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Account Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $641.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $544.71. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $384.05 and a one year high of $649.47.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.83.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

