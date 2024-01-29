International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.20.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.03. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $53.69.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $241.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.03 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 39.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 3.70%.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In related news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,468. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $231,005 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,581,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,148,000 after acquiring an additional 181,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,238,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,023,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,613,000 after purchasing an additional 94,606 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2,495.6% in the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,797,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,331,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Further Reading

