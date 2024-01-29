International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Raised by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6 %

IBM stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,996,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,958,717. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $196.90. The company has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

