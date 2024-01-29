International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 878,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $123,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $187.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.36. The company has a market cap of $171.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $196.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

