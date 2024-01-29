Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.19.

Get Intel alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $43.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a PE ratio of 111.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.