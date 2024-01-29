Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lessened by Graphene Investments SAS

Graphene Investments SAS lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 2.0% of Graphene Investments SAS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 14,935,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,506,969. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.96 billion, a PE ratio of 112.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities raised their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.19.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

