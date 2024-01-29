Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $184.79 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $110.08 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 921,122 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after buying an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,414,000 after buying an additional 476,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 379.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,939,000 after buying an additional 324,079 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,493,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

