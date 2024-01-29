Insider Buying: Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) VP Buys 3,350 Shares of Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) VP Gregory W. Buckley bought 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $265,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $20.49. 45,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,157. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Adams Natural Resources Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 556,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.