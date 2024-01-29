Insider Buying: Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) VP Buys 3,350 Shares of Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) VP Gregory W. Buckley bought 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $265,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $20.49. 45,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,157. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $23.80.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.
Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund
Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
