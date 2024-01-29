Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives $109.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.67.

Several analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $201,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,966.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,341,000 after buying an additional 100,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,303,000 after buying an additional 136,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,046,000 after buying an additional 116,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,502,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,099,000 after purchasing an additional 28,403 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

IIPR stock opened at $94.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 11.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average is $83.44. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $105.07.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 125.95%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

