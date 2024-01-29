Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

IBTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of IBTX opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.42. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $65.22.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.83 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

