Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 43,442 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,396,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,711,000 after acquiring an additional 351,916 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,365,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 54,988 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $58.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.67. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

